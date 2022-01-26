In Russia, too, African swine fever (ASF) continued to keep both agriculture and the veterinary authorities on their toes last year. Around 1 million pigs had to be killed.
According to the Moscow Ministry of Agriculture, a total of 349 ASF outbreaks were recorded in pig farms in 2021, including 17 in large pig farms. The chairman of the National Pig Breeders' Association (NSS), Yuri Kovalev, spoke of about 1 million pigs falling victim to ASF in the period from October 2020 to the end of 2021. In the much longer period from 2007 to 2019, there were "only" 2 million animals, he said.
According to the presentation of Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Uwaydow , the containment of the animal disease continues to be difficult. "ASF is a disaster for pig farming with huge damage," the deputy minister said. He pointed out that there were also problems with the viral disease Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) in Russia last year. As a result, he said, domestic pig production increased by only 1% compared to 2020; the lowest growth rate in 15 years.
Meanwhile, in northern Macedonia, there was a first outbreak of ASF in a domestic pig herd. Affected was a backyard herd of 18 pigs in the east of the country on the border with Bulgaria, according to the European Union's Animal Disease Information System (ADIS). AgE