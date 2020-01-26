The consulting company AGRI-associates, personnel consulting service provider for the agribusiness based in Lörrach, is systematically expanding its consulting expertise for specialists and managers. From January 2020, Michael Witt will join the AGRI-associates HR consultant team.
"I am very pleased that with Michael Witt we have been able to gain a manager from the fertilizer industry with international experience," said Roger Fenster, head of AGRI-associates
Germany. In his role, Witt will place particular emphasis on supporting companies looking for specialists and managers in crop production.
Witt studied agricultural economics at the universities in Kiel and Aberdeen. He has more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in marketing and sales. At COMPO EXPERT in Münster, he headed the Central Europe cluster and the team in the German market until 2017. In addition to fertilizers, there were also plant protection products, biostimulants and seeds in the portfolio. He then added to his expertise in special feed at AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG, where he was ultimately responsible for the export area for one of the subsidiaries.
