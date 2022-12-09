Proper mineral nutrition is important for animal health and productivity.

Alltech has opened the first organic minerals production facility in Vietnam. The state-of-the-art production facility is Alltech's eighth mineral production plant worldwide.

The production capacity is 7,000 tons per year. The company aims to better serve local customers, support import/export activities and secure share in the growing market in Vietnam. Alltech says it is one of the world's largest producers of organic minerals for animal nutrition. Alltech's Bioplex® mineral range offers higher bioavailability to animals than inorganic minerals. According to Alltech, the minerals are readily absorbed, stored and utilized by the animal and support overall health as well as immune status and reproductive function. Mineral excretion by animals through feces is also reduced, resulting in less environmental impact.

According to the Alltech Agri-Food Outlook, the company's annual study of global feed production, feed production in Vietnam increased by nearly 7% in 2021. Vietnam's total feed production in 2021 was 18.5 million tons, led by the pig sector with 7.84 million tons, up nearly 20% from 2020. Aqua feed production increased by 40% to 6 million tons in 2021, broiler feed by 9% to 2.12 million tons, layer feed by 11.7% to 2 million tons, and dairy by 22% to 520,000 tons.