BayWa

In addition to field beans, peas and lupins, whole-crop legumes such as alfalfa and clover are finding greater use in forages.

Around 2.8 million t of pulses (excluding soybeans) and fodder legumes came from domestic production in 2021/22 and migrated into feed. Nevertheless, the protein gap has not been closed. There is still a need for imports of feedstuffs with higher protein content in Germany.