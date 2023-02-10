Calves are the future of the dairy herd and have a higher genetic potential than their mother due to breeding selection. With suitable additives, the thriving of the calves can be promoted.

Raising a replacement heifer may be cost-prohibitive because it is an unproductive animal for two years and replacements typically represent 15 to 20% of milk production costs. The cost of raising heifers is influenced by two important management issues: herd morbidity and mortality rates related to disease prevention, age at first calving (AFC), and herd replacement rates. Therefore, it is important to take care of calf health and growth to maintain farm performance. Although the pre-weaning stage represents only 4% of a heifer's life, this short period is the most expensive part of the rearing period, reflecting the high cost of feed and labor for young calves. It is at this early stage that animals are most susceptible to disease and mortality.



The high prevalence of disease can be explained by the management of calves from birth, as well as hygiene routines, stocking density, housing, etc., but can also be closely related to the calves' lack of immunocompetence at birth. This is because calves rely on their mother's colostrum to first provide immunity by ingesting antibodies before they begin to synthesize their own antibodies.



The morbidity of young dairy calves has been the subject of numerous studies, with diarrhea and respiratory disease emerging as the most important diseases. The long-term effects of diarrhea and BRD can be effectively minimized if detected early and properly treated. Management, housing, feeding, and hygiene routines can also help reduce calf susceptibility to these diseases. In addition, some feed additives have been shown to be helpful in supporting the overall health of calves. These include phytogenic feed additives(PFA), which are feed additives based on plant extracts.



Delacon has developed Actifor Protect , a PFA specifically for calves that supports physiological immune functions, promotes health and feed intake. Together with good management practices and adapted feeding, the addition of PFA was shown to contribute to calf thriving.

Author: Delphine Lacombe, Global Technical Manager Ruminants, Delacon





