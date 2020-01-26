On 9-10 September, Animine and the European Federation of Animal Science (EAAP) have organized the third Animine Academy in Chantilly area (France). This two-day international scientific conference gathered more than 100 animal nutritionists from the industry and academy. High quality presentations focused on current challenges in animal production through different themes reviewed by renowned experts.

Dr. Daniel Brugger, from Technical University of Munich (Germany), exposed differences between digestibility (difference between intake and excretion), absorbability (digestibility considering endogenous losses such as intestinal cells) and bioavailability (availability for biological processes) of macro- and microminerals. He highlighted that appropriate and sensitive biomarkers to determine the bioavailability of trace minerals are still under discussion.

Dr. Gretchen M. Hill, from Michigan State University (USA), reviewed trace minerals in swine Diets in the USA with high level of zinc and copper are common practices around weaning. In her opinion, some questions still need to be answered like requirements in zinc and copper of today’s high producing sows. Indeed, pigs recommendations have to be updated regularly because of changes in genetics, farm management and feedstuffs.

Lisbeth Shooter, from SEGES (Danish Pig Research Centre), updated the audience with the reduction of zinc oxide in piglet diets in Denmark. In June 2022 latest, medicated zinc oxide will be banned, like in all EU Member States. They tested different feeding strategies with various results. It looks like a combination of actions at the farm level, on animals and on feed is needed to prevent post-weaning diarrhea.

Finally, to end the first day of Animine Academy, Dr Kevin Waldron, from Newcastle University (UK), presented the process of nutritional immunity applied to metals at host/pathogen interface. He explained how vertebrate immune proteins sequester metals, in particular zinc, iron, and manganese, as a strategy to limit bacterial acquisition of these necessary nutrients.

On the second day, a special emphasis was made on the need for more sustainable practices with zinc and copper supplementations, due to the risks of environmental accumulation and increased antibiotic resistance.

Dr. Kristian K. Brandt, from Copenhagen University (Denmark), reviewed bacterial resistance in the animal-soil-human chain. One of the conclusions was that the role of metals in dissemination of resistance genes significantly increases with a combined usage with antibiotics.

Hans Blonk, Director of Blonk Consultants, described Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for animal production systems. Methodologies for Life Cycle Assessment follow now international standards. In 2018, the “Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules Guidance” (PEFCR) of animal feed has been officially published in the European Union.

The unique format of Animine Academy allowed time for lively discussions and enabled an intensive exchange between science and industry.