Global feed giant Cargill is partnering with Chilean salmon producer Multi X. The goal is to produce affordable and sustainable seafood.
Cargill announced the acquisition of 24.5% of the shares of Salmones Multiexport S.A. (Multi X), a subsidiary of Multiexport Foods S.A. According to a Cargill press release, Multiexport Foods S.A. retains control of Multi X with 51% of the total shares.
José Ramón Gutiérrez, chairman of Multiexport Foods S.A., a pioneer and leader in salmon farming in Chile, said that "the addition of Cargill as a new partner of Multi X will be a strategic and decisive step in the next phase of the company's development."
The food and agriculture company anticipates an increase in global demand for sustainably and responsibly farmed salmon. The partnership is seen as a critical next step in Cargill's seafood strategy, which aims to "leverage our capabilities across the value chain, including consumer knowledge, culinary innovation, value-added processing expertise, risk management and fish nutrition and health solutions," said Tim Noonan, managing director for Cargill's seafood business.
Multi X was founded in 1987 and is a leading salmon producer in Chile. With 2,600 employees in production facilities between Araucanía and the Magallanes region, as well as a commercial branch in the United States, the company is present throughout the salmon production chain - from farming to the distribution of sustainable products to consumers in more than 30 countries.
