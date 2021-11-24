The suspected cases of the highly contagious bird flu virus in North Rhine-Westphalia have been confirmed. The outbreak this year is earlier and more intense than in previous years.
The Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI) has detected the highly contagious avian influenza virus (influenza A virus of subtype H5N1) in 7,400 turkeys killed in the meantime in a fattening farm as well as in 43,000 pullets also already killed. Both farms are located in the municipality of Delbrück in the district of Paderborn. On 20 November 2021, the viral disease also broke out in a direct contact farm in Lippstadt in the district of Soest. Here, 8,600 diseased turkey cocks and 8,000 turkey chicks had to be killed as a precaution, the Ministry of Agriculture in Düsseldorf announced.
"The outbreaks of avian influenza hit the local poultry industry hard. The detected virus is very aggressive and causes the animals to die in large numbers with severe symptoms," said State Secretary Dr. Heinrich Bottermann: "All poultry farmers must now exercise the utmost vigilance and care." Avian influenza is occurring earlier and more frequently this winter than in previous years.
The text first appeared on agrarzeitung.de