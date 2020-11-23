With immediate effect or as far as existing contractual agreements allow, BASF
will increase its sales prices for formic acid and propionic acid as follows:
Formic acid
|
Product:
|
Region:
|
Price increase:
|
Formic acid
|
Europe
|
+ 100 Euro/Ton (MT)
|
|
Asia
|
+ 120 US-Dollar/Ton(MT)
|
|
South America
|
+ 110 US-Dollar/Ton (MT)
|
|
North America
|
+ 0.05 US-Dollar/Pound (LB)
|
Propionic acid
|
Europe
|
+ 150 US-Dollar/Ton (MT)
|
|
Asian (without China)
|
+ 180 US-Dollar/Ton (MT)
|
|
China
|
+ 100 US-Dollar/Ton (MT)
|
|
South America
|
+ 110 US-Dollar/Ton (MT)
|
|
North America
|
+ 0.05 US-Dollar/Pound (LB)
is a high-quality intermediate product that has proven its worth in numerous applications. It is used, for example, in animal nutrition to preserve animal feed. In leather processing, formic acid ensures the efficient fixation of dyes and retanning agents. Potassium formate, a salt of formic acid, is an environmentally friendly and at the same time highly efficient de-icing agent for roads and airport runways. Formic acid and potassium formate are also used in the oil production industry in the construction and completion of the well as in shale gas exploration. It is also a highly effective decalcifying agent.
Propionic acid
has proven itself as a high-quality intermediate product in numerous applications. It is used, for example, in the production of pesticides and pharmaceuticals, as a solvent and in the preservation of food and animal feed.
Kommentare
Ihre E-Mail wird weder veröffentlicht noch weitergegeben. Notwendige Felder haben einen *