Biorigin
exhibits for the first time at World Dairy Expo, booth #AL199, and introduces ProWean, a complete solution that enhances the health and the performance before, during, and after the weaning.
Developing innovative solutions to meet producers' expectations on performance, health and well-being of the animal, in addition to promoting technical knowledge through information exchange and researches are the Biorigin's strategies. The company joins the World Dairy Expo, the largest event in the dairy cattle industry, as a great opportunity to meet with researchers, technical experts, and business representatives from around the world in just one place. “We will take advantage of World Dairy to bring to the US market an innovative product for the dairy cattle market, ProWean, a complete solution that enhances health and performance before, during, and after the weaning, which is a challenging phase that directly impacts the future performance of the animal and the profitability of the producer”, explains Feed’s Global Business Manager, Alessandro Rocha. ProWean brings together the benefits of purified beta-1,3/1,6-glucans, functional carbohydrates and organic selenium as a 100% natural prebiotic solution. Bruno Mazzer, North America Sales Manager, explains that the product is a complete solution that aids in the productive performance and in the maintenance of natural animal defenses: “ProWean enhances the endurance against the most diverse challenges. Studies show that ProWean favors the natural defenses and has a powerful prebiotic effect, resulting in a better nutrient absorption and consequent productive performance”. Biorigin invites producers to learn more about its natural solutions at booth #A199. World Dairy will be held from October 1st to 5th, in Madison, WI, United States.
Kommentare
Ihre E-Mail wird weder veröffentlicht noch weitergegeben. Notwendige Felder haben einen *