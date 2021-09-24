In cattle nutrition, scientists still see potential for reducing methane production through digestion.

In terms of climate protection and sustainability, animal nutrition can still raise reserves to emit fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists see particular potential in cattle nutrition. Food competition with food in animal nutrition should also be ruled out, according to a conclusion of the DVT annual conference.

Minimizing food competition

Feed industry warns of structural breaks

To protect the climate, policymakers in this country and around the world have set ambitious goals to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Agriculture must also reduce GHG emissions. "But that doesn't necessarily mean fewer animals," Bernhard Osterburg, head of the Climate and Soil staff units at the Johann Heinrich von Thünen Institute, explained today at the DVT Annual Conference, which was held under the theme of climate protection and sustainability. He sees a central starting point in the reduction of methane emissions through digestion, which at around 40% accounts for a large proportion of GHG emissions. Cattle farming, in particular, is a major contributor to this. Much has been achieved in terms of feed efficiency in recent years, but this development is not continuing in a linear fashion. We also have to look at food production as a whole and produce products with fewer emissions.Prof. Karl-Heinz Südekum of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms University in Bonn also believes that it is no longer just a matter of efficient feed utilization. Much more, the animal scientist is convinced, one must also take into account competition with foods that humans can consume. "If you want animal products without food competition, this means extensification in cattle farming," Südekum says. But this in turn increases land consumption, he says, outlining the conflict of goals. The goal must be "to produce animal foods with as little food competition as possible," he says. It should not be forgotten that only animals such as cattle have the ability to convert plant biomass such as grass into edible products for humans. To resolve the conflict of goals, he said, prioritization and consensus must be reached. He also pointed out that in the sustainability discussion, indirect effects such as a shift of animal production to other countries and regions must also be taken into account in political decisions.A sense of proportion and practicability in the political framework conditions were called for by Jan Lahde, President of the German Animal Nutrition Association (DVT), at the DVT Annual Conference. More animal welfare and climate protection need coherent concepts. Above all, he called for "honest sustainability" so that medium-sized feed companies could survive. In view of the "catastrophic" developments in the pig market, a structural break is looming, he warned. Politicians must also base their decisions on global conditions and not lapse into "insular thinking". Otherwise, there would be a threat of production relocations and one could no longer speak of an "impending leakage effect," but rather of a "kill effect." If politicians stick to their "island thinking," this will mean a massive loss of welfare for Germany without helping the environment.