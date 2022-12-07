  • deutsch
    Foto: Image by geralt on Pixabay
    Both partners are also exploring cooperation in other markets.

    Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, a global leader in animal health, and Tonisity International Limited, an Irish-based animal health and nutrition company, plan to work more closely together on distribution.

