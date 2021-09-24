Piglet producers are particularly hard hit by the misery on the pig market.

There is no end in sight to the lean period on the German pig market. Agricultural politicians at federal and state level have held crisis meetings in recent weeks. The difficult situation of pig fatteners, piglet producers and sow farmers is also having an impact on the compound feed industry.

Focus on regional production

Abundant feed grains

"In our estimation, the fattening pig market within Europe will consolidate at a significantly reduced level in the coming months," expects Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer. But the company paints a pessimistic picture of the current situation: competition in the "already fiercely competitive and low-margin market for fattening pig feed" will "intensify further," the Düsseldorf-based company says in response to an inquiry from agrarzeitung (az). The willingness of many customers to contract is restrained and sales often take place at daily prices.Also vacancies of fattening stables increase, determine the German animal food Cremer: "The financial situation of the Schweinehalter:innen is strained and we observe a clear increase at liquidity bottlenecks up to complete payment defaults." He says that piglet producers are the most affected, as fatteners immediately try to compensate for their reduced yield by discounting the price of piglet purchases.Tobias Bolte, head of the Bröring Pig Partner division at the Bröring Group in Dinklage, expects the current reduction in sow numbers to have an impact on the entire pig feed production in Germany in the coming year. In the long term, he expects regional production of piglets and pork to be of great importance, even if pig feed sales in Germany will decrease, Bolte analyzes the market. Agravis Raiffeisen AG in Münster also expects lower sales of compound feed in the pig sector. "Even in the short term, ten to 15 percent of fattening places are likely to no longer be stalled," expects Bernd Schmitz, feed division manager at Agravis. So far, Agravis is still solidly on track in the compound feed segment for pig farmers, says Schmitz. But in view of the "further drop in the price of pork" and the "massive increase in feed costs," the Münster-based company expects demand to decline. In order to secure existing production capacities in the compound feed segment for pigs, Agravis wants to further expand the "Verbund business" with its "cooperative partners," Schmitz elaborates in response to an az inquiry."Production cooperatives with other producers" is also what Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer calls a "viable way" to survive in the compound feed industry, which is already characterized by overcapacities. The Düsseldorf-based company also expects a sustained reduction in animal stocks. In the future, part of the production will increasingly take place in today's niche areas such as regional brands or organic; however, the volume of compound feed produced will decrease and diversify overall.In recent years, additional capacity has been built up in the compound feed industry in parallel with rising livestock numbers, observes Bröring. This development, combined with a long-term decline in sales for pig feed, will mean that the structural change in agriculture will also continue in the compound feed industry. "If you take into account the cost structure in the compound feed industry," said division head Bolte, "it becomes clear that there will be consolidation in the industry. Bröring himself expects to continue expanding his sales and market share, he said.Although mixers are bracing for declining demand, the supply of feed wheat in northern Germany is plentiful after this year's harvest. Due to the abundant rainfall, wheat could not be harvested in time. Falling numbers have suffered in many lots as a result, with high crude protein values around 13 percent at the same time. At falling numbers below 220 sec, bread grain quality is not achieved. This increases the amount of high-protein feed grain. Despite declining demand from the swine industry, there are buyers in the finishing regions of South Oldenburg. However, high freight costs burden the transport of feed grain there.Meanwhile, resignation is spreading among pig farmers themselves, observes their interest group ISN. Market consultant Matthias Quaing complains above all about the lack of prospects for pig farmers: "A farm that wants to rebuild cannot do so because of the economic situation and the licensing law. Cost increases are not added to the prices, but kicked through to the bottom." The farms would have to go to their financial cushions, if these are available. At the moment, piglet producers in particular are thinking about quitting: "Then animal husbandry will shift abroad. The part of German sow farming that has left this country in the past five years has been rebuilt almost one-to-one in Spain, for example."The article was first published on agrarzeitung.de.