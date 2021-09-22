The Cultured Food Innovation Hub will be operational at the Valley in Kemptthal in 2022.
The three Swiss companies Givaudan, Migros, and Bühler want to jointly develop process technology and new products of cultured meat. They have founded the Cultured Food Innovation Hub in Kemptthal near Zurich, which is scheduled to start operations in 2022.
The Cultured Food Innovation Hub will be a separate, independent company wholly owned by Givaudan, Bühler and Migros. It will be based in the "Valley" in Kemptthal, a center for innovation and technology near Zurich, the founding companies said. The new company will provide technology facilities and knowledge, such as in precision fermentation, to help other companies produce cultured meat and develop and launch the right product. The Cultured Food Innovation Hub will be equipped with a product development lab as well as cell culture and biofermentation capabilities. However, the companies are also looking at fish and seafood production through fermentation of animal cells.
With the establishment of this pilot plant, three powerful companies are pooling their know-how to open up the growing market for meat alternatives "without slaughter and factory farming" for themselves and other companies. Bühler brings industry-leading solution in food production and scaling, Givaudan experience and knowledge in all aspects of taste and expertise in biotechnology, and Migros expertise in customer interaction and market development.
"Cellular agriculture offers a solution for many areas: from reducing land and water consumption, to animal welfare, to food chain safety and quality. The three partners in this new project are committed to sustainability as a business. Together, they have a vision for a sustainable food future," says Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at Bühler. For Fabio Campanile, Global Head of Science and Technology, Taste & Wellbeing at Givaudan, "the combination is also remarkable." And for Matthew Robin, Business Manager Elsa-Mifroma at Migros-Industries, "this unique partnership has breakthrough potential to have an incredible, positive impact on the world. Consumers are beginning to grasp the idea of cellular agriculture and the benefits it can provide. The market is poised for extraordinary growth."
is the global market leader in the production of fragrances and flavors. Based on its more than 250-year history, the company has a broad product portfolio that includes flavors and aromas, functional and nutritional solutions from favorite beverages to savory foods and snacks, from luxury fragrances to cosmetics and laundry care. In fiscal 2020, the company employed nearly 16,000 people worldwide and generated sales of CHF 6.3 billion.Migros Group
is Switzerland's largest retailer, with annual sales of CHF28.7 billion (2019) and more than 106,000 employees. The cooperatively organized Migros is owned by more than two million members. More than 50 percent of the products on offer in Migros stores are own brands, much of which is manufactured by the company's own industrial group. The Migros Group, which was founded in 1925 by Gottlieb Duttweiler, also includes retail companies such as the discount store Denner or the online department store Digitec Galaxus, the Hotelplan travel company, and Migros Bank.
provides process technology and optimization for the food and bakery industries as well as for the automotive industry. The company is based on three business pillars: Grains & Food solutions ensure safe as well as healthy food and feed. Consumer Foods solutions produce culinary delicacies. And Advanced Materials contributes to the production of energy-efficient vehicles and buildings. In 2020, around 12,500 employees generated sales of CHF 2.7 billion. The Swiss family-owned company operates in 140 countries worldwide.