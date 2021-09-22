Bühler

The Cultured Food Innovation Hub will be operational at the Valley in Kemptthal in 2022.

The three Swiss companies Givaudan, Migros, and Bühler want to jointly develop process technology and new products of cultured meat. They have founded the Cultured Food Innovation Hub in Kemptthal near Zurich, which is scheduled to start operations in 2022.