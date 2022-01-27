  • deutsch
    Denmark

    DLG Group relies on insect protein

    by FeedMagazine/ Kraftfutter
    Donnerstag, 27. January 2022

    Together with Enorm Factory, DLG Group aims to produce 11,000 t of insect protein per year from 2023.
    Enorm biofactory
    Insect protein is apparently becoming more mainstream. Denmark's largest agricultural trader DLG Group, which includes the German subsidiary Hauptgenossenschaft Nord AG (HaGe), is taking a stake in Enorm Biofactory, which plans to produce insect protein on a large scale starting next year.



    In a recently completed investment round, Enorm Biofactory raised the equivalent of nearly €50 million from investors, according to the company. The DLG Group joined as the main shareholder. The money is to be used to build a protein farm and refinery, which is expected to start operations in early 2023. When fully operational, the plant is expected to supply up to 11,000 tons of insect protein per year to replace imported soy used in pig and poultry feed. With the planned production volume, the new plant is expected to be the largest in all of Scandinavia.

    According to DLG Group CEO Jesper Pagh, the move into commercial production of insect protein is a logical step for the cooperatively organized company. According to him, DLG Group has already invested heavily in alternative protein sources in recent years, including a pea-based protein extraction plant in Germany and a grass protein refinery in Denmark. According to Pagh, Enorm Biofactory is "the next natural partner in the search for regional protein alternatives to soy and for more sustainable feed production." AgE

