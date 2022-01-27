Enorm biofactory

Together with Enorm Factory, DLG Group aims to produce 11,000 t of insect protein per year from 2023.

Insect protein is apparently becoming more mainstream. Denmark's largest agricultural trader DLG Group, which includes the German subsidiary Hauptgenossenschaft Nord AG (HaGe), is taking a stake in Enorm Biofactory, which plans to produce insect protein on a large scale starting next year.