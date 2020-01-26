The new and therefore 50th edition of the feed table has been published. The German Association of Animal Nutrition e. V. (DVT)
since 1970 continuously this compact publication on topics from the world of feed and more. The feed tabarium is an important reference aid for those interested in business, research, teaching and administration. The feed table shows the most important key figures and developments for the domestic feed industry and the downstream area.
The benchmark for optimal animal nutrition is sustainability, for which the balance between economy, ecological requirements and social requirements must always be established. For this, a lot of background information and correlations are important, such as questions about the availability of raw materials or the supply of protein feed. The publication is intended to be a basis for the objectification of political, economic and social discussions and an aid in everyday life.
The focus is on German and European compound feed production. The extensive tables and graphics show the developments over time, explanations underpin the information. The data used mainly relates to the calendar years 2017 and 2018 or to the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019. For the main topic of compound feed production, the number, structures and regional distribution of compound feed plants as well as the production quantities are shown in detail in a known form. The brochure also provides information on livestock farms, livestock, feed consumption, development of animal services and the supply of animal products in Germany and in the countries of the European Union.
The feed tabarium 2019 is available for a nominal fee of 15, - Euro (incl. VAT, plus shipping) from the Deutsche Verband Tiernahrung e. V. (DVT), Beueler Bahnhofplatz 18, D 53225 Bonn: E-Mail: info (at) dvtiernahrung (dot) de.
