Energy-intensive poultry farms can also apply for EU crisis aid.

With the adoption of the supplementary budget for the 2022 budget, the German Bundestag today cleared the way for the increase in EU crisis funds. Poultry and perhaps also pig farms can benefit from this.

A total of €180 million is available for energy-intensive forms of operation such as horticulture or poultry farming. The funds must be disbursed by September 30, 2022. The Federal Ministry of Agriculture intends to present the necessary legal bases quickly.

The decision on the criteria for the aid should be scientifically validated and based on objective and non-discriminatory factors, the agriculture ministry explained. The purpose of the crisis aid is to partially compensate for the negative income effects of particularly burdened farms. To this end, the Thünen Institute of Farm Economics has estimated the impact of the war in Ukraine on the various agricultural sectors.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture described the calculations of the Braunschweig scientists as a robust scientific basis for targeting the crisis measure at the sectors in need. According to the report, the Thünen Institute proposes prioritizing aid for energy-intensive horticultural farms with protected production, for outdoor horticultural farms, for fruit and wine-growing farms, as well as for poultry fattening farms and possibly pig-keeping farms.