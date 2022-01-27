BASF's enzyme plant in Ludwigshafen can now produce more feed enzymes. Larger quantities are already available. BASF is thus aiming to meet rising global demand.
BASF has expanded the production capacity of its enzyme plant in Ludwigshafen. By expanding the existing plant, BASF has significantly increased the number of possible fermentation runs per year, the company says. The larger production capacity will enable the company to meet growing global customer demand for its high-quality feed enzymes Natuphos E (phytase), Natugrain TS (xylanase + glucanase) and the recently launched Natupulse TS (mannanase). The expanded enzyme plant has already started production and larger quantities of BASF feed enzymes are now available.
Enzymes have since established themselves as essential feed additives to improve efficiency and sustainability in animal protein production. As animal protein consumption and the use of enzymes to reduce feed costs continue to increase, global demand for feed enzymes continues to grow.
"With this capacity expansion, BASF is addressing the needs of its customers through investment and product innovation," said Michael De Marco, BASF Vice President Global Business Management Enzymes. Looking at the feed industry, Daniela Calleri, BASF Vice President Business Management Animal Nutrition, adds: "The market is demanding more enzymes. Demand is expected to increase further in the coming years. This is where BASF intends to expand its position as one of the leading manufacturers of feed enzymes."