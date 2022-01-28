Companies with innovative ideas for processing insects into animal feed are being sought.
The EU project ValuSect aims to improve sustainable production and processing techniques of insect-based food and feed. Companies in northwestern Europe can apply. Funding of up to €40,000 is being offered.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can apply for a voucher worth up to €40,000 for services provided by ValuSect partners. A total of €300,000 is available for this purpose. Innovative ideas in a technological, food technology, marketing, communications and/or strategic area of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are in demand.
What is ValuSect?
ValuSect is a project funded by Interreg Northwest Europe (European Regional Development Fund). The ValuSect consortium will improve sustainable production and processing techniques of insect-based food and feed and transfer the acquired knowledge to agri-food companies in Northwest Europe.
The ValuSect consortium offers various services to support these companies, e.g. the creation of a comprehensive lipid and fatty acid profile of a product, the erudition of market opportunities or the suitability testing of various by-products for use as insect feed. If a company is awarded a contract, one or more ValuSect partners will provide support to develop the submitted innovative idea.
What are the application criteria?
- You must be a small or medium-sized company developing insect feed products.
- You are based in Northwest Europe
- You have an innovative idea for the further development of the feed sector related to the use of insects.
- Only projects related to four insect species will be supported: Grasshoppers, crickets, mealworms and black soldier flies.
Deadline for entries is Feb. 21. More at ValuSect.