Companies with innovative ideas for processing insects into animal feed are being sought.

The EU project ValuSect aims to improve sustainable production and processing techniques of insect-based food and feed. Companies in northwestern Europe can apply. Funding of up to €40,000 is being offered.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can apply for a voucher worth up to €40,000 for services provided by ValuSect partners. A total of €300,000 is available for this purpose. Innovative ideas in a technological, food technology, marketing, communications and/or strategic area of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are in demand.

What is ValuSect? ValuSect is a project funded by Interreg Northwest Europe (European Regional Development Fund). The ValuSect consortium will improve sustainable production and processing techniques of insect-based food and feed and transfer the acquired knowledge to agri-food companies in Northwest Europe.

The ValuSect consortium offers various services to support these companies, e.g. the creation of a comprehensive lipid and fatty acid profile of a product, the erudition of market opportunities or the suitability testing of various by-products for use as insect feed. If a company is awarded a contract, one or more ValuSect partners will provide support to develop the submitted innovative idea.

What are the application criteria?

You must be a small or medium-sized company developing insect feed products.

You are based in Northwest Europe

You have an innovative idea for the further development of the feed sector related to the use of insects.

Only projects related to four insect species will be supported: Grasshoppers, crickets, mealworms and black soldier flies.

Deadline for entries is Feb. 21. More at ValuSect.