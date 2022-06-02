The Collective Knowledge Program (CKP) partners are developing a series of microlearning modules on feed safety culture. The second microlearning module, addressing Feed Safety Hazards, is now available.

This module makes the influence of one's own behavior on the most important causes of Feed Safety Hazards understandable and imparts basic knowledge about feed safety in a low-threshold way, the GMP+Academy informs. Companies can use the modules as a refresher course for more experienced personnel or to train new employees. The modules take just under ten minutes to complete, can be taken at any time and from any location, and include many practical examples.

Establishing a feed safety culture for everyone

The microlearning modules are designed for anyone involved in the feed industry, from growing to selling. The most important goal of the series is awareness. We want to teach participants what it means to pay attention to feed safety. Through various exercises and (case) examples, participants can reflect on their actions and are inspired to consciously contribute to thein their organization. While the first microlearning module focused on the definition and importance of feed safety, the second module deals with the causes of. Both modules are designed to give participants a concrete idea of the concept of "feed safety." According to GMP+, this knowledge ties in well with the content of the other modules in the series, which focus, among other things, on roles and responsibilities related to "feed safety culture" and "feed safety." The microlearning modules are available in English.

Experts develop modules together