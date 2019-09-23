At its 57th General Meeting, the Members’ Meeting of the IFF re-elected its Council on 11 September 2019.

Torsten Vollweiter was newly elected to the Council.

For the new term of office 2019-2021, the Council of the IFF includes:

Chairman: Joachim Behrmann, Hamburg/D

Deputy Chairmen: Bernhard Stoll, Kehl/D,

Ulrich Arning, Düsseldorf/D

Members: Henk van de Bunt, Nijkerk/NL, Dr. Dieter Feuerstein, Lampertheim/D, Torsten Vollweiter, Minden/D, and Peter Radewahn, Bonn/D, as a representative of an association.