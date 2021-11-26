The start-up Probenda GmbH focuses on the production of farm animal feed from insects. The company recently received approval to produce pig and chicken feed from the black soldier fly.
The Hessian company, based in Pfungstadt/Hesse, has been producing high-quality proteins from the larvae of the black soldier fly as animal feed since mid-2021. In the modern plant, the larvae are bred and fed with regional residues until they reach their final weight. With the approval, also for the use of the products as livestock feed, the start-up, which, according to its own information, was the first and so far the only German company to receive the approval, wants to take on a pioneering role. It was only in September of this year that the EU Parliament cleared the way for this. Until now, the protein-rich insects could only be used to feed fish in aquaculture.
Probenda offers protein powder made from the dried, partially defatted and ground larvae as an alternative to soy and fish meal; oil obtained by pressing the dried larvae, which can replace palm kernel oil due to its high content of medium-chain fatty acids; and nutrient-rich organic fertilizer made from the residual substrate consisting of feed residues and metabolic end products of the larvae.