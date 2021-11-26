Christian and Luisa Benning, founders of Probenda GmbH, are looking for partners and investors.

The start-up Probenda GmbH focuses on the production of farm animal feed from insects. The company recently received approval to produce pig and chicken feed from the black soldier fly.

The Hessian company, based in Pfungstadt/Hesse, has been producing high-quality proteins from the larvae of the black soldier fly as animal feed since mid-2021. In the modern plant, the larvae are bred and fed with regional residues until they reach their final weight. With the approval, also for the use of the products as livestock feed, the start-up, which, according to its own information, was the first and so far the only German company to receive the approval, wants to take on a pioneering role. It was only in September of this year that the EU Parliament cleared the way for this. Until now, the protein-rich insects could only be used to feed fish in aquaculture.

Regional residues in use

"With our products, we offer a real alternative to the protein sources that have been common up to now, soy and fish meal, in the animal feed sector," describes Luisa Benning, who founded the GmbH with her husband Christian Benning at the beginning of 2020. The use of regional residual materials in insect breeding is an important building block for achieving a sensible circular economy in food production.

Investors sought

A pilot plant was initially set up at the Pfungstadt site, designed to produce around 50 t of protein meal per year, primarily to gain in-depth expertise in breeding the black soldier fly and to test scalability. The flies are bred and the larvae processed under controlled conditions in the fully automated vertical farming facility on the outskirts of Darmstadt. According to the company, the next plant is already being planned and should then produce around 1,000 tons per year. The two founders are now looking for partners and investors.

Probenda offers protein powder made from the dried, partially defatted and ground larvae as an alternative to soy and fish meal; oil obtained by pressing the dried larvae, which can replace palm kernel oil due to its high content of medium-chain fatty acids; and nutrient-rich organic fertilizer made from the residual substrate consisting of feed residues and metabolic end products of the larvae.