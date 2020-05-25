Folgen sie uns:
The German government's climate protection plan includes the reduction of annual CO2 emissions in agriculture by 13 million tonnes by 2030. Animal feed could play an important role in its implementation: Regional, rye-based feeding alone, which also contains rapeseed, could reduce annual CO2 emissions in pig fattening by more than 20 percent. These are the results of the “6-R concept”, in which KWS is a major industrial partner. It was already known from previous studies that hybrid rye can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 kg per ton of yield compared to wheat. The reason for this is that rye needs much less fertilizer than wheat, rye has a much lower water requirement and generally has very good plant health. The “6-R concept” has now provided scientific proof that rye feed mixtures can reduce CO2 emissions in pig fattening by more than 20 percent.

