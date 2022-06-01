YELA PROSECURE is a specially formulated hydrolyzed yeast for all animal species. According to Lallemand, it provides highly digestible and functional nutrients that support animal performance, digestion and palatability of the feed. At the same time, it contributes to the protein balance of the feed.
YELA PROSECURE is an innovative feed material approved under EU Regulation No. 68/2013 and can be used in all animal species, Lallemand further informs. The yeast product provides functional nutrients with a dual effect:
In addition, piglets showed significant improvement in body weight (increase of 7% on day 21 post-weaning), average daily feed intake, average daily gain and feed conversion (decrease of 4%) when YELA PROSECURE was used to replace fish meal. These positive effects were even more pronounced in the smallest piglets, Lallemand points out. Thus, the new product improves piglet performance while contributing to feed protein balance, he adds.
Consumption trials with 40 adult dogs of medium size, 4 days. Diet A: Control diet with 1% conventional palatant in the coating. Diet B: YELA PROSECURE diet - conventional premium palate stimulant replaced with 1% YELA PROSECURE in the coating. Results showed significantly (P = 0.054) higher consumption of diet with 1% YELA PROSECURE in the coating.