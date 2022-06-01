Piglets and dogs find feed with hydrolyzed yeast delicious.

YELA PROSECURE is a specially formulated hydrolyzed yeast for all animal species. According to Lallemand, it provides highly digestible and functional nutrients that support animal performance, digestion and palatability of the feed. At the same time, it contributes to the protein balance of the feed.

YELA PROSECURE is an innovative feed material approved under EU Regulation No. 68/2013 and can be used in all animal species, Lallemand further informs. The yeast product provides functional nutrients with a dual effect:

In the upper intestine: highly digestible proteins, high content of freely digestible amino acids and small peptides, early and rapid amino acid absorption kinetics.

In the lower intestine: fermentable carbohydrates, causing late energy release.

Positive effects in piglets

Animal studies in commercial and research farms confirmed an improvement in animal performance. For example, piglets fed YELA PROSECURE showed significant improvement in body weight (17% increase at day 18 post-weaning), average daily feed intake, average daily gain and feed conversion (15% decrease) when YELA PROSECURE partially replaced soybean meal.

In addition, piglets showed significant improvement in body weight (increase of 7% on day 21 post-weaning), average daily feed intake, average daily gain and feed conversion (decrease of 4%) when YELA PROSECURE was used to replace fish meal. These positive effects were even more pronounced in the smallest piglets, Lallemand points out. Thus, the new product improves piglet performance while contributing to feed protein balance, he adds.

Pets taste better

In addition, Lallemand also conducted preference trials on pets that showed improvement in palatability of the feed. Palatability trials on dogs have shown that YELA PROSECURE can improve the palatability of pet foods, which the company says is likely due to its high natural content of glutamic acid.

Consumption trials with 40 adult dogs of medium size, 4 days. Diet A: Control diet with 1% conventional palatant in the coating. Diet B: YELA PROSECURE diet - conventional premium palate stimulant replaced with 1% YELA PROSECURE in the coating. Results showed significantly (P = 0.054) higher consumption of diet with 1% YELA PROSECURE in the coating.