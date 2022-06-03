Key players in the poultry value chain (left to right): Michel van Spankeren - Protix, Joost Sparla - ForFarmers, Arya Rezaei Far - Wageningen Livestock Research, Josef Benedikt Bachmeier - PHW Group, Willem Tel - Esbro, Istvan Fodor - Wageningen Livestock Research, Ziming Wang - Wageningen Livestock Research (intern), Piet van Wikselaar - Wageningen Livestock Research, Jan van Harn - Wageningen Livestock Research, Teun Veldkamp - Wageningen Livestock Research (project leader) - Leon Luyben - Protix.

A consortium of Dutch actors in the poultry chain is joining forces in a public-private partnership. The goal is to study insects as a protein source for poultry feed, deepen knowledge of production and use as a feed ingredient, and evaluate.

Protix, ForFarmers, the Dutch company Esbro of the PHW Group, Venik and Wageningen Livestock Research will work closely together over the next two years. Together, they plan to study how insect components of the black soldier fly in poultry feed affect the sustainability, health and welfare of slow-growing broiler chickens. This new PPP supports the national knowledge and innovation agenda and the national protein strategy of the Netherlands, as well as the European Commission's Farm to Fork strategy, which promotes a circular agriculture and food system using sustainable and local ingredients. The PPP aims to help reduce the EU livestock sector's dependence on proteins from third countries while promoting a circular economy.

About ForFarmers ForFarmers Nederland offers innovative feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. With its mission "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to the continuation of agriculture and to further increase the sustainability of the agricultural sector. ForFarmers De Hoop is the broiler division of ForFarmers Nederland, a subsidiary of ForFarmers N.V., the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tons of feed. ForFarmers N.V. operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. The company employs about 2,500 people. In 2021, sales amounted to approximately €2.7 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Expanded range of raw materials

About Protix Founded in 2009, Protix breeds black soldier fly (BSF) larvae and is the leader in insect-based nutrition for healthy and sustainable feed and food. Organic waste from the food industry serves as food for the insects. The insects, in turn, are processed into sustainable ingredients such as proteins and lipids. Protix, based in Dongen, the Netherlands, built the world's first industrial insect plant in Bergen op Zoom in 2019, laying the foundation for a wide range of certified applications in feed and food. Products range from insect meal, oil, feed for poultry and aquaculture, fertilizer to protein feed for pets with allergies. Furthermore, the company is also a founding member of Venik, the Dutch association of insect breeders.

Insects are naturally a favorable food source for poultry. Feeding insects to poultry is an exciting opportunity to convert low-value organic byproducts into high-value feed ingredients, as the European Commission approved the use of insect meal in poultry and pig feed in September 2021. This opportunity could expand the range of feed raw materials for poultry producers, but more information is needed for the entire poultry chain. The consortium will take a science-based approach to evaluate potential value-added elements of chicken feeds containing black soldier fly (BSF) insect components.

Pilot project tests BSF ingredients from

The research project will be conducted in three phases. It will start on May 31, 2022, with a pilot trial to study the effects of different levels of BSF larvae-derived ingredients in poultry feed. Based on the results of this pilot, different feeds for broilers will be tested on a large scale in chicken farms. In the third phase, BSF products in broiler feed will be tested in combination with other alternative, regionally grown protein sources to investigate these impacts.

Companies focus on alternative protein sources

All collaborating partners aim to promote more sustainable feed production, providing new opportunities for farmers. A key aspect of this is the development of an alternative protein source in feed.

Marcus Keitzer, PHW Group board member responsible for alternative proteins, says: "The continuous identification and science-based evaluation of innovative alternatives to conventional poultry feed ingredients are important elements of our sustainability strategy. This PPP allows us to do this together with some of the most renowned institutions in the insect and agricultural sector in Europe."

About PHW PHW, based in Rechterfeld (Germany), operates business units in the poultry, alternative proteins and health segments. The Group is vertically integrated and holds a market-leading position in Europe with its poultry business, both in conventional poultry products and in alternative animal welfare husbandry concepts. In addition, the Group has launched a number of initiatives on nutritional concepts of the future and holds a strong position as a supplier of high-quality protein products with its poultry and alternative proteins business units. For example, the Alternative Proteins business unit is being systematically trimmed for growth in order to shape the nutritional mix of the future in addition to poultry products. The PHW Group, which consists of more than 35 subsidiaries, employs a total of 8,900 people across Europe. In the 20/21 financial year, the group generated total sales of €2.768 billion.

"Today's unprecedented times make it painfully clear how urgent it is to restore the balance with nature. Sustainable ingredients play an important role in this," adds Kees Aarts, founder and CEO of Protix.

"The increasing global demand for animal protein requires innovative and sustainable feed and agricultural solutions. Insect protein could play an important role as an alternative and sustainable protein source in animal nutrition. This partnership is a great example to further develop our knowledge and innovate for the future of agriculture," explains Joost Sparla, Marketing Director Poultry at ForFarmers.