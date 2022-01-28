The feed additive AVIMATRIX Z from Novus may now also be used for turkeys for fattening and breeding. According to Novus, the granulate positively influences the intestinal flora and enables sustainable turkey production.
Novus International, Inc. is announcing that the use of AVIMATRIXZ feed additive has been extended to Turkeys for fattening and Turkeys reared for breeding by European Commission (Regulation (EU) 2021/2097). Manufactured with the NOVUS Premium Blend Technology, AVIMATRIX Z is a granulated preparation of benzoic acid, calcium formate and fumaric acid, encapsulated in a fat matrix, which favorably acts on intestinal microbiota balance. Concretely, a unique blend effective in gastrointestinal environment and protected to release the active substances throughout the whole intestinal tract, improving bird production efficiency.
The research and commercial trials have shown that AVIMATRIX Z supports optimal gut health while improving production performance, feed efficiency, and animal welfare. In addition, to increase feed efficiency, AVIMATRIX Z is excellent for use in industrial conditions: non-dusty product, free flowing thanks to the uniform granule presentation.
“In a context of increasing raw materials costs, each FCR point gained matters more than ever, for poultry and even more for turkeys. One critical driver is gut health and partnering with the right Eubiotic solution is key. Relying on a cross-feeding mode of action, AVIMATRIX® Z is definitely unique and results in high efficiency”, commented Sandrine Durox, Strategic Marketing Manager Poultry – EMEA.