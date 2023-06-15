Novus Int.

For Ed Galo, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer of NOVUS, innovation remains the main priority.

Intelligent animal nutrition is the focus of Novus International, Inc, the U.S. global feed additives company. The company has updated its vision for the first time in 31 years with a new tagline and brand, "Made of More."

Novus International announced its comprehensive rebranding initiative at the World Pork Expo in Iowa. Made of More™, the company's new tagline, represents the focus of all future efforts to develop even more advanced technology for customers based on global scientific research. "Smart nutrition is how we support animal health and performance," said Ed Galo, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer of NOVUS, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. "Our novel combination of experienced people and smart solutions allows us to create more benefits for producers. That's smart nutrition." Innovation remains the main priority, Galo added. "As experts in the global food system, we know where the animal protein industry is headed, and that vision provides direction on how we can help achieve regional goals - from performance to environmental sustainability to return on investment. We are committed to developing new ideas and technologies that improve animal health and animal protein production." New products are also already on the horizon, he said - through in-house developments, partnerships or mergers and acquisitions.

The NOVUS product portfolio includes amino acids, organic bis-chelated trace elements, organic acids, enzymes and essential oils. NOVUS also says it is a leader in embedding functional ingredients in grains through INTERIUS™ technology. "As producers are challenged to get more out of their poultry and livestock - more growth, more efficiency, more yield - our experience and solutions offer more to help them achieve their production goals," says Abishek Shingote, NOVUS Associate VP of Global Strategic Marketing - Technology & Innovation.