More than 1500 participants gathered in Gdansk, Poland to attend this year’s European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition (ESPN). Novus International , Inc., as a Diamond sponsor, presented its latest advances in poultry nutrition through poster communications and by displaying attractive videos in the booth.

During the ESPN, Novus has presented a study demonstrating the benefits of CIBENZA® EP150 on broiler performance and gut health. In this study, a decrease on pro-inflammatory cytokines was also observed, confirming its beneficial effects on gut health. Previous studies with CIBENZA®`EP150 had already proved improvement of the digestibility of protein in poultry while maintaining production performance. CIBENZA® EP150 is a unique combination of a protease and the spores of its production organism, Bacillus licheniformis. This is the first combination as such in the European Union, authorized as a zootechnical feed additive for supporting broiler and pullet performance (4d12). This achievement highlights Novus' innovation capacity.

Silvia Peris, head of technical services in Europe for Novus had the opportunity of being the co-chairman of one of the ESPN sessions. “Novus is dedicated to enhancing nutrition programs for the broiler, layer and breeder segments, and brings more than 25 years of expertise in improving productivity with sustainable solutions. Therefore, ESPN is a great opportunity for us to share and discuss the latest solutions in poultry nutrition”, says Peris. “On this regard, we have been able to discuss our latest research with CIBENZA® EP150 with many customers and academics, receiving very positive feedback from them.”

Two other studies were also presented at the poster sessions, showing an equivalent performance of COLORTEK® Yellow B to apo-ester in broiler skin pigmentation and demonstrating that quails can act as a model for egg yolk color prediction in laying hens. COLORTEK® Yellow B is a 10% concentration natural pigment source with the highest concentration available in the market, delivering equivalent performance to apo-ester in egg yolk coloration and broiler skin when used at 1:50 ratio versus the synthetic source, while reducing overall application cost.