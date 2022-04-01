Organic farmers are to be allowed to feed a larger proportion of conventional protein feed for longer this year after all because of the Ukraine crisis.

In view of the disrupted supply of organic feed due to the war in Ukraine, the Federation of the Organic Food Industry (BÖLW) has spoken out in favor of exemptions from the requirements for organic livestock farms.

As long as feed is scarce, it should be possible to supply all animals with a certain amount of conventional protein feed, the association said yesterday in Berlin. It is important, it said, that all animals can continue to be fed healthily despite the shortages; protein feed is needed for this purpose. According to BÖLW, the proportion of conventional protein feeds is to be further reduced this year and only a proportion of up to 5% of conventional feeds will be permitted for piglets and young poultry. However, due to the tense situation, the association believes that this rule change should not take effect until later.

However, the BÖLW is rather relaxed about the overall situation. To stir up panic now is "exaggerated and does not help anyone". In this context, the association referred to the area-based animal husbandry in organic farming. A significant part of the feed is produced by the farmers themselves or comes from colleagues in the region. Many organic farms have relied increasingly and in the long term on domestic feed; this applies especially to farms that belong to an organic association. These are currently significantly less affected than farms that rely on short-term procurement of organic feed.

For the future, the umbrella organization believes that the development of additional protein sources from organic production must be advanced. "We have been emphasizing this for many years," says BÖLW. Among other things, it sees suitable measures in a practicable national legal framework for the use of organic slaughter by-products and insects. In addition, more research is needed on domestic protein feeds, from breeding to processing, in order to improve the supply situation in the future.

For the association, the current situation shows the importance of more resilient food production. For example, the development of a European protein supply, the reduction of animal husbandry to an ecologically reasonable level and the reduction of dependence on energy-intensive nitrogen fertilizers are necessary. AgE