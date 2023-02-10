Hendrik Jan Dirk, Henk, his name runs like a red thread through Victam International, the foundation that has organized the international mill fair 'Victam' since 1965. During the anniversary celebrations of the then millers' association 'St. Victor' in 1964, Henk's predecessor Piet Schrama came up with the idea of organizing a mill fair. It was started in the Brabant Veemarkthallen in 's-Hertogenbosch with 35 (Dutch) participants. It became a great success, which led to the establishment of the Victam Foundation the same year, under the auspices of the two millers' associations, St. Victor and ANMB (General Association of Dutch Millers). Hence the name: VICT(or)AM(general union). In 1965, the first international Victam Fair was held in the Jaarbeurshallen in Utrecht.

The interest in this fair was immediately great, because the feed market was facing great challenges at that time, which required the expansion and modernization of farms. At that time, there were more than 1,000 farms in the Netherlands with an average turnover of less than 3,000 tons per year. Victam played a major role in enabling feed companies to develop in such a way that for years there has been talk of a challenging market in Europe and beyond. Suppliers of machinery and related products have also benefited considerably from this.