On February 1, H(enk) J.D. van de Bunt, alternate board member and managing director of Victam International BV since 1986, passed away at the age of 74. Henk was a highly respected and valued colleague in the fields of animal nutrition and grain processing, with many contacts worldwide.
From his home in Nijkerk, where the office was located until recently, he was always very committed to market development. Henk van de Bunt was appointed member of the Board of Directors in 1986, Chairman in 1991 and finally Managing Director of Victam in 1999. He devoted himself intensively to the further development of Victam. The Victam trade show has developed into a unique global trade show, and since 1991 has been expanded by Victam Asia in Bangkok and various symposia in numerous countries.
Victam is an open organization that gives both exhibitors and visitors the opportunity to express their views. An example of this openness is the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which includes exhibitor representatives. As the former owner of a compound feed company in Nijkerk, Henk played a crucial role in this and, together with others, ensured that Victam developed into the world's leading trade fair in the field of supplying the animal feed industry and grain processing companies. During his time as Managing Director, Henk always visited exhibitors with an open mind and gave them the opportunity to express their requirements and wishes. He was the right man in the right place, with a forward-looking vision, sharp mind and great commitment.
Hendrik Jan Dirk, Henk, his name runs like a red thread through Victam International, the foundation that has organized the international mill fair 'Victam' since 1965. During the anniversary celebrations of the then millers' association 'St. Victor' in 1964, Henk's predecessor Piet Schrama came up with the idea of organizing a mill fair. It was started in the Brabant Veemarkthallen in 's-Hertogenbosch with 35 (Dutch) participants. It became a great success, which led to the establishment of the Victam Foundation the same year, under the auspices of the two millers' associations, St. Victor and ANMB (General Association of Dutch Millers). Hence the name: VICT(or)AM(general union). In 1965, the first international Victam Fair was held in the Jaarbeurshallen in Utrecht.
The interest in this fair was immediately great, because the feed market was facing great challenges at that time, which required the expansion and modernization of farms. At that time, there were more than 1,000 farms in the Netherlands with an average turnover of less than 3,000 tons per year. Victam played a major role in enabling feed companies to develop in such a way that for years there has been talk of a challenging market in Europe and beyond. Suppliers of machinery and related products have also benefited considerably from this.
Henk had an extensive network and, until last year, was a board member of the IFF's Research Institute for Feed Technology in Braunschweig, Germany, for more than 20 years. He was also chairman of IFIF, the International Feed Industry Federation, for six years.