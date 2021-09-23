IMAGO / Countrypixel

The European poultry industry wants to agree on concrete sustainability targets for the entire production chain from breeding to marketing.

The European Poultry Industry Council (AVEC) wants to present a sustainability charter by the beginning of next year. At the General Assembly, Franz-Josef Rothkötter was elected as the new Vice President and Paul-Heinz Wesjohann was appointed Honorary President.