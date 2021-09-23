The European poultry industry wants to agree on concrete sustainability targets for the entire production chain from breeding to marketing.
The European Poultry Industry Council (AVEC) wants to present a sustainability charter by the beginning of next year. At the General Assembly, Franz-Josef Rothkötter was elected as the new Vice President and Paul-Heinz Wesjohann was appointed Honorary President.
The aim of the Sustainability Charter is, in accordance with the resolution passed at the General Assembly in Berlin, to develop the environment, social affairs and the economy in line with the objectives of the Green Deal and the EU Commission's Farmto-Fork strategy of the EU Commission. With the "Berlin Declaration", AVEC and its national member associations commit themselves to advocate for a sustainable future and to make a and to make a decisive contribution to making Europe climate-neutral by 2050.
AVEC President Paul Lopez, who was confirmed in office, underlined that the challenges could not be met alone and therefore a joint approach was needed. "For this reason, we have agreed throughout the production chain, from breeding to marketing, to develop concrete sustainability targets for the poultry meat sector in the EU," the Frenchman stated. The chairman of the German Poultry Slaughterers Association and former AVEC vice president Paul-Heinz Wesjohann described it as an important step that the industry has agreed unitedly for more sustainability. "We will now work hard to ensure that the Sustainability Charter includes formulates robust targets for the European poultry meat industry," Wesjohann said.
Wesjohann was appointed AVEC honorary president for his services to the poultry industry after "many decades of commitment" on the governing body of the umbrella organization, from which he has now retired at his own request. This is a first in the history of the EU umbrella organization, which was founded in 1966. New to AVEC's governing body is Germany's Franz-Josef Rothkötter, who was elected vice president. AgE