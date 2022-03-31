Prof. Dr. Doris Höltig (l.) and Dr. Dr. Katharina May (r.)

For her innovative research in the field of disease resistance in livestock, scientist Dr. Katharina May from the University of Giessen has been awarded the 2022 Promotion Prize by the Academy for Animal Health (AfT).

The prize was presented during this year's AfT Spring Symposium. In her laudatory speech, the Chair of the AfT Board of Trustees, Prof. Heidrun Potschka, acknowledged the award winner's outstanding scientific work on the analysis of robustness and resistance in livestock using a broad and innovative range of methods. Even in the early stages of her scientific career, it is clear that May succeeds in combining agricultural and veterinary aspects from the fields of animal breeding and parasitology in an interdisciplinary manner.

According to Potschka, the award is also intended to draw attention to the fact that the subject of veterinary animal breeding has a special role to play in the current discussion on farm animal husbandry. According to the AfT, the award winner has already been honored for her dissertation with the prize of the German Society for Breeding Science (DGfZ) as well as the dissertation prize of the University of Giessen and the Erich Aehnelt Memorial Prize for the dissertation presented at the Foundation of the University of Veterinary Medicine (TiHo) in Hanover for the degree of Dr. med. vet.

At the AfT Spring Symposium, it was also possible to make up for the award of the previous year's sponsorship prize winner, Dr. Doris Höltig, in a dignified setting. According to the AfT, the sponsorship award honored Höltig's scientific work on clinical research with a focus on bacterial respiratory diseases in pigs and transnational research to improve animal health in pig herds.

The AfT's 5,000-euro promotion prize serves to promote young scientists and is awarded for outstanding clinical or experimental research results in the field of animal health. AgE