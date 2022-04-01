Despite steady warfare and Russia's blockade of key Black Sea ports, Ukraine appears to have been able to export greater quantities of agricultural products this month.
Market analysts had assumed in early March that at most up to 600,000 tons of agricultural products could be exported by rail, just over a tenth of the amount handled through the seaports in peacetime. In fact, however, according to the advisor to the president of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), Volodymyr Lapa, it was estimated that about 1.5 million tons and about 100,000 tons of vegetable oil were transported by rail across the western border in March.According to the report, Ukraine's railroads proved to be more efficient than expected. Although the export volume is still far from the export figures via the Black Sea ports, Lapa explained. However, the result showed that a total failure of Ukraine as an exporter could be prevented. In addition, he said, logistics are being steadily expanded, so that even larger export volumes by land appear realistic. AgE