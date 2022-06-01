Despite the Russian attack and the blockade of Black Sea ports, Ukraine has exported significantly more grain in the current 2021/22 marketing year than in the previous year, according to current figures. The lead is expected to melt away by the end of the marketing year.
According to the State Customs Service, a total of 46.9 million tons of grains and pulses were sold abroad from July 2021 to the end of May 2022, up 5.0 million tons from the same period last year. Wheat exports totaled 18.6 million t during those 11 months, up from 15.9 million t a year earlier. Corn exports totaled 22.2 million tons, up 1.1 million tons. Barley exports were reported at 5.7 million tons, exceeding the comparable year-earlier volume by 1.5 million tons.
The significant increase resulted from the record 2021 harvest and very buoyant exports until early 2022, but these plummeted with the start of the war and the closure of Ukraine's seaports, through which more than 90% of exports passed. In the meantime, some exports have been shifted to rail and road.