IMAGO / Steinach

By the end of May, Ukraine had exported significantly more wheat than in the same period last year. However, export opportunities have been massively impaired by the war.

Despite the Russian attack and the blockade of Black Sea ports, Ukraine has exported significantly more grain in the current 2021/22 marketing year than in the previous year, according to current figures. The lead is expected to melt away by the end of the marketing year.