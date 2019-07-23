The premix and mineral feed sector Vilofoss, which is important for the DLG Group, is opening up new markets. The most recent acquisition is the Belgian company Nutriprof, which specializes in beef minerals and specialty products for the Benelux countries.It was not until mid-June that Vilofoss, one of the three largest players in the European premix and mineral feed market for animal production, bought 75% of the Spanish mineral feed producer CPC."Like Spain, Belgium is also a new market for the Vilofoss Group. Nutriprof produces 10,000 tonnes of vitamins, minerals and specialty products every year and supplies to the Belgian market and interesting export markets in Europe, opening up new markets and completing Vilofoss' portfolio. A win-win situation where both companies can benefit greatly from the collaboration", said Jacob Holm, Executive Vice President of Vilofoss.With the new Belgian factory, Vilofoss has 17 factories in eight European countries and a small stake in a vitamin factory in China. Vilofoss produces 400,000 tonnes of premixes and mineral feed per year and generates sales of more than € 400 million.Nutriprof is a solid company with stable development and good earnings. The owner of Nutriprof is a household name in the international vitamin and mineral food industry."We are delighted that Dutchman Boudewijn Morelissen will continue his work at Nutriprof, with in-depth industry knowledge of major well-known companies such as Cargill, Provimi and DSM, which is a great asset to us in meeting the expectations of our ambitious growth strategy." says Jacob Holm, Vilofoss.