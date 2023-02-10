Vitamins are essential for farm animals. Each of the 13 vitamins known today has specific functions in the body, which makes each one unique and irreplaceable.

In practice, not all vitamins receive equal attention. When discussing appropriate amounts of fat-soluble vitamins, vitamin D3 and vitamin E receive the most attention, while optimal amounts of vitamin A are taken for granted. Recent studies in humans and animals show that vitamin A and vitamin D regulate the gut microbial ecosystem, gut barrier function, and mucosal immune responses, ensuring gut homeostasis.



Vitamin A is important for basic immunological functions, including differentiation, migration, or activation of dendritic cells, T cells, and natural killer cells. The vitamin A metabolite retinoic acid plays a central role in controlling immune responses. Deficiency of vitamin A leads to dysbiosis of the microbiota and increases the susceptibility of the gastrointestinal tract to injury. Feeding professionals should therefore periodically review the current levels of vitamins in their diets.



