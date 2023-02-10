Vitamins are essential for farm animals. Each of the 13 vitamins known today has specific functions in the body, which makes each one unique and irreplaceable.
In practice, not all vitamins receive equal attention. When discussing appropriate amounts of fat-soluble vitamins, vitamin D3 and vitamin E receive the most attention, while optimal amounts of vitamin A are taken for granted. Recent studies in humans and animals show that vitamin A and vitamin D regulate the gut microbial ecosystem, gut barrier function, and mucosal immune responses, ensuring gut homeostasis.
Vitamin A is important for basic immunological functions, including differentiation, migration, or activation of dendritic cells, T cells, and natural killer cells. The vitamin A metabolite retinoic acid plays a central role in controlling immune responses. Deficiency of vitamin A leads to dysbiosis of the microbiota and increases the susceptibility of the gastrointestinal tract to injury. Feeding professionals should therefore periodically review the current levels of vitamins in their diets.
In particular, vitamin A should not be overlooked, as this vitamin plays an important role in key areas of animal performance and gut health. In addition to its role in (night) vision, probably the best known function of vitamin A, the metabolite retinoic acid influences numerous physiological processes. Retinoic acid is therefore often classified as a hormone. Recent studies in humans and animals show that vitamin A (along with vitamin D) regulates gut microbial complexity, gut barrier function, and mucosal immune responses to ensure gut homeostasis. These new functions of vitamin A in improving gastrointestinal functionality and health are well worth considering. Optimal vitamin A levels are an indispensable component in developing a holistic strategy to improve gut health in antibiotic-free
diets for swine and poultry. Author: Kees Geerse, Nutritional Consultant, F2CARE:Consultancy-Advice-Research-Education for FEED & FOOD, Geldrop (NL)
