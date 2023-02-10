Animal welfare is also an important resource from an economic perspective. Wood as a renewable raw material provides an important basis for innovative product developments. For example, active ingredients with antioxidant potential have been discovered in the bark of certain tree species.



The economic sector of feed additives is a highly innovative and science-driven business field. Highly skilled animal nutritionists and well-trained farm managers want to know exactly how an additive works, backed up by scientific data and supported by results from field trials. But that also implies testing and trials on live animals. A recent publication on the mode of action of wood-derived feed additives provides an impressive illustration of how various in vitro and in vivo methods are successfully intertwined to minimize the use of livestock. The cytoprotective potential of feed additives rich in specially selected bioactive plant metabolites from the bark of certain tree species was investigated.



