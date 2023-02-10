  • deutsch
    Login Mein Markt
    1. Home
    2. Feedmagazine
    3. FeedMagazine News
    Wood additives

    Rethinking sustainability

    by FeedMagazine/ Kraftfutter
    Freitag, 10. February 2023

    Most Read

    1. Restructuring of animal husbandry

      Traffic light wants to pass law by summer
    2. New edition

      Focus on additives
    3. Germany

      Pig production collapses
    imago/Andreas Haas



    Animal welfare is also an important resource from an economic perspective. Wood as a renewable raw material provides an important basis for innovative product developments. For example, active ingredients with antioxidant potential have been discovered in the bark of certain tree species.

    The economic sector of feed additives is a highly innovative and science-driven business field. Highly skilled animal nutritionists and well-trained farm managers want to know exactly how an additive works, backed up by scientific data and supported by results from field trials. But that also implies testing and trials on live animals. A recent publication on the mode of action of wood-derived feed additives provides an impressive illustration of how various in vitro and in vivo methods are successfully intertwined to minimize the use of livestock. The cytoprotective potential of feed additives rich in specially selected bioactive plant metabolites from the bark of certain tree species was investigated.


    The results of these in vitro and "alternative" in vivo models now made it possible to test a product formulation only in a final step on farm animals under both controlled and field conditions: here, too, the addition of the wood-derived feed additive led to a significant improvement in intestinal integrity in piglets.
    Author: Dr. Stefan Hirtenlehner, Manager R&D, agromed Austria GmbH


    Read the full article in the current issue of FeedMagazine/Feeds. Want to read the articles in full? Order your free sample copy here. 

      Do you have any questions or comments on this article?
      Please email the editor.

      Click here to acquire rights of use to this article.
      Print article

      stats