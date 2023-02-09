"



" Wood feed additives





Animal welfare is also an important resource from an economic perspective. As a renewable raw material, wood provides an important basis for innovative product developments. For example, active ingredients with antioxidant potential have been discovered in the bark of certain tree species.





" Promoting calf thriving

Phytogenes make immune system more resistant



" Mycotoxins a risk to dairy cows after all? "

Corn silage can exacerbate this risk



Mycotoxins are rendered harmless by the rumen, according to many consultants and farmers. However, this has now been disproved, as shown by scientific work and, more importantly, practical experience. In many European countries, corn silage is contaminated with a wide range of mycotoxins. An effective Risikomanagement is therefore indispensable.





" Pelleted green fodder as a protein supplier

Process technology is crucial



In order to have fiber-rich green fodder available all year round, it must be carefully dried so that all the ingredients are also retained. The AMANDUS KAHL company has a lot of experience and has already established numerous pellet m ills in southern Germany. There, due to warm temperatures, enough rainy days and moderate humidity, there are vast amounts of nutritious grass and alfalfa. And where there is harvesting, there is need for pellet mills.

Key role in gastrointestinal function and healthVitamins are essential for farm animals. Each of the 13 vitamins known today has specific functions in the body, making each unique and irreplaceable. In practice, not all vitamins receive equal attention. When discussing appropriate amounts of fat-soluble vitamins, vitamin D3 and vitamin E receive the most attention, while optimal amounts of vitamin A are taken for granted. In addition, new EU legislation from 2015 provided more restrictive maximum levels for vitamin A, especially for pigs and young poultry.