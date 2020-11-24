»

»

»

»

»

»

»

2

»

»

»

Insights into institute and pilot plant of “Internationale Forschungsgemeinschaft Futtermitteltechnik e. V.”The IFF Research Institute of Feed Technology is renowned for its expertise in all process-technological issues of compound feed and additive production. Thanks to the large number of research projects and research services carried out, the institute has been able to build up an extensive wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of solid feed process engineering since its foundation in 1961.Level digitalisation of silosBasically, no one is interested in which technology is used to digitise the fill level of a silo. Only costs and benefits are of interest. Cooperl Arc Atlantique has therefore decided to use Nanolike sensors for feed digitisation.Attention to detailFor several years, scientists, agricultural associations and innovative thought leaders among feed manufacturers in Europe have repeatedly pointed out that young animal feed must be able to do more than just generate growth as cheaply as possible. The demands for animal health, drug reduction and, last but not least, sustainability require a general paradigm shift.An effective rumen modulatorConsidering the livestock production, natural betaine plays a key role in the metabolism of monogastric animals. However, the role of betaine in ruminants and the rumen activity is underexplored until now. Therefore, AGRANA invested in a research project to study the effect of natural betaine on the rumen activity. In collaboration with the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, a recent study in vitro was carried out. The aim was to test natural betaine as a possible effective rumen modulator under normal physiological and stressed rumen conditions. Liquid betaine with 40% betaine content (AcitBeet® L) was used as a natural source of betaine.Possibilities and benefitsIn the field of feeding, progress in breeding and management has led to improved performance and increased demands on the feed and its ingredients. In addition, the framework conditions in feeding and feed production are changing due to legal requirements (adjustment of maximum levels, fertiliser ordinance, “Green Deal” etc.) and societal demands (reduction of antibiotics, animal-friendly feeding, environmental protection, “GMO-free” feeding etc.). Increasingly, the focus is on alternative feed components, the use of which in feed or also in animals places higher demands on the formulation in order to achieve the best possible effect. Encapsulation can help to ensure that ingredients and active substances reach their desired destination in the animal safely.Basis for the intestinal health of pigletsIm Mittelpunkt der Bestrebungen, den Einsatz von Antibiotika und Zinkoxid in der Ferkelaufzucht zu reduzieren, steht die Darmgesundheit der Ferkel. Die Reduzierung des Rohproteingehaltes im Futter ist eine der bedeutendsten Stellschrauben für die Verringerung von Darmstörungen, darf jedoch nicht zu Lasten der Leistungsziele gehen.Limiting amino acid in protein-reduced rationsLow emission industry has been the focus for years. Global warming and climate change have shifted part of the focus to the agriculture. Thus, a huge pressure is on the farm animal industry to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus emissions and ultimately helping to reduce gaseous pollutions such as COand methane. Phytase has been used for years in order to reduce phosphorus excretion and to increase phytate phosphorus availability to the animals. To control the nitrogen emissions, modern monogastric diets are switched from protein optimization to amino acid optimization.Why source mattersHow important is the origin of ingredients in dairy rations? Trouw Nutrition, a Nutreco company, has found through its research activities that sulphate-bound trace elements can affect the physiological performance of dairy cows, reduce the digestibility of NDF and have a negative impact on sustainability.Neue NGS-Technologien werden die Mikrobiom- und Resistom-Analyse auf die Betriebe bringenIn den vergangenen Jahren sind die DNA-Sequenziermethoden schneller und erschwinglicher geworden, während die Sequenziergeräte kleiner und tragbarer geworden sind. Dies ermöglicht Forschern, das Labor zu verlassen und mikrobielle Gemeinschaften näher an ihrer natürlichen Umgebung zu sequenzieren. Die Tierhaltung kann von diesen neuen Methoden profitieren, die schnelle Einblicke in das komplexe Mikrobiom der Umgebung und des Magen-Darm-Trakts der Tiere ermöglichen.Interview with Thomas Blasselle, Business Developer of PhodéPlant extracts, Oleobiotec and flavours are some of the products which are offered by the French companye Phodé. The products aim to help to create envyronmental friendly and animal welfare complient compound feed. We talked to Thomas Blasselle, Business Developer of Phodé about products, strategies and plans.