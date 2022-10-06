»

»

»

»

»

»

»

»

»

»

»

»

Enhanced growth performance of broiler chickensPhosphorus (P) and calcium (Ca) are essential nutrients for poultry. P is involved in physiological and metabolic pathways including bone mineralization, energy metabolism and nucleic acid synthesis (Proszkowiec-Weglarz & Angel, 2013). In most poultry diets, inorganic phosphates (derived from rock phosphate) sources are included to fulfil the P requirement of the animals. Inclusion of P from animal origin from ingredients such as bone meal, meat and bone meal and fish meal are also possible, however the P content and digestibility are known to be more variable.Piglets and broilers gut healthDuring the last decades, great efforts have been done to reduce the use of antimicrobials in livestock sector due to risk of antimicrobial resistance development. However, our sector is still under pressure for further reduction or even elimination of the use of these substances in livestock production.Influence carcass compositionConsumer related traits like texture, juiciness, odor or taste as well as processing related traits like water-holding capacities, drip losses, oxidative stability or pH are both contributing to the quality of pork meat. Numerous factors like genetics, the management of animals or carcass handling may influence the meat quality. Besides that, several nutritional strategies can be implied to affect the meat.Choosing the right zinc source is crucialThe ban of pharmacological usage of zinc oxide (ZnO) has now arrived in Europe! But don’t worry, ZnO is not banned and its usage under potentiated nutritional form remain allowed in a momentum when selecting the right source of zinc continue to be an important strategy to control diarrhoea and improve gut health of weaned piglets.Positive effects in pig feedingIn pig nutrition, it is important to understand and predict the dynamics of digestive processes to optimise animal performance. But while the pig sector is subject to many changes worldwide – from genetic improvements to the decline in antibiotic use to animal welfare mandates – knowledge and adaptation are key to controlling final production costs in an ever-changing environment.Novel precision biotic improves productivity of laying hensActual legislation and consumer demands on egg production systems require increased attention on animal health and welfare and environmental aspects next to good productivity and economics. Therefore, using new scientific methods in the area of metabolomics, more focus is given on novel feed additive approaches targeting the gut microbiome and related metabolic pathways. DSM Nutritional Products has recently introduced a new product for laying hens feed following a totally new scientific approach.Rearing phase is crucialA healthy intestine is crucial for the development of a healthy piglet. The piglet is born without its own immune status and at the beginning only has a passive immunity, which it receives through maternal antibodies via the sow's colostrum. Until the piglet has fully developed its own immune status, there is an immunological gap, which often occurs during the critical phase of weaning. In addition to the stress of transport, regrouping and a change in germ pressure, there is also the change in feed. Here it is important to support the piglet as best as possible.Useful for intestinal healthNumbers of feed additives have more than one function and some of them are now under study for their possible positive effect on animal health and performance. Health is the starting point to improve production and intestinal health is the basis for general health. The effect of a feed additive can be measured not only from a nutritional standpoint but also by how it can sustain animal physiology and general/intestinal health.How yeast probiotics support a balanced rumen microflora and feed efficiencyModern animal husbandry faces ever greater challenges every year. Declining animal numbers in some regions, a limited feed supply and, finally, changing climate are only a small part of the hurdles to take. In order to keep up in this new era, an ever closer look should be taken to feed efficiency and animal health to provide a sustainable and long-lasting future of dairy farming.Protein content of the feed is better utilized and digestibility is increasedSince well before the latest raw-material cost increases related with rising freight rates and severe political imbalances, feed costs are the major factor determining economic success of pig production. Being in control of feed costs is gaining further importance with droughts and heavy weather affecting global harvest more frequently. These overall trends will open the door for the use of cheaper ingredients with varying protein digestibility in pig diets.Support of the respiratory functionRespiratory infections are among the most common diseases of calves (Fröhner and Reiter 2008). They not only increase calf mortality, but also have a long-term negative impact on animal performance. These include low daily gains, reduced fertility and an overall shorter useful life (Garcia 2020). Essential oils have been used successfully for over 5000 years with the aim of improving health. Numerous properties are attributed to these substances, which have the potential to positively influence animal health.Natural, sustainable and effectiveThe focus of modern poultry production is on sustainable and efficient production of healthy food. Feed conversion, mortality rates and treatment costs are particularly decisive for farm success. High-quality feeding, together with optimal hygiene management, is of central importance to avoid intestinal diseases and losses. The use of yeasts in poultry feed has shown to be a proven measure to promote the welfare and performance of the animals in the rearing, fattening and laying period.